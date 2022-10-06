﻿First Baptist M.B. Church

First Baptist M.B. Church on 711 North Jackson St. is now accepting resumes for the Paster position. All interested applicants can send resume to P.O. Box 489, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Liberty Chapel Homecoming

Join us as we continue this annual tradition! Service begins at 10:30 am, June 12, 2022, at Liberty Chapel located on Attala Rd 2120, two miles west of the Trace (between mile markers 173 & 174). Lunch will follow Service at Lodge Pavilion, so bring your favorite dish to share. For additional information, call 662-792-9145 or email K.E.Durnell@gmail.com.

Hope Alive Church

Hope Alive Church is seeking a bi-vocational associate pastor. If interested in applying send resume, sermon videos, references, and other related material to hopechurchattala@gmail.com.

Indian Springs Assembly of God

Indian Springs Assembly of God will have Homecoming and Memorial Service on Sunday June 12. The service will begin at 10 a.m. with dinner in the Fellowship Hall at noon. The morning speaker will be Reverend Scott Davis of Laurel, MS. Jerry Drury of Philadelphia, MS will be the featured singer. You are invited to come enjoy the worship and fellowship.

North Union

North Union will have its annual homecoming on June 5, 2022. Service will begin at 10:30 with lunch following service. Bring a dish for lunch and join us.

Ebenezer Baptist Church

Ebenezer Baptist Church on Attala Road 5053, near Zama, is planning revival services June 26th through June 29th. Brother Daniel Fortenberry of Faith Baptist Church in Meridian will be preaching. Wes Breazeale is leading the music. Sunday services are at 10:30 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. Monday through Wednesday night are at 7:00 P.M. Please make plans to join us in worship.

Marble Rock M.B. Church

The Marble Rock church family invites your pastor and church family to our Pastor and First Lady Coffee’s 10th year appreciation program. The program will be Saturday, June 12, starting at 10 a.m. with our guest speaker Rev. Dr. Harvey Olive, Sr. speaking around 11 a.m. We’re looking forward to worshipping with your pastor and church family. We’re still practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church

Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church will be having Homecoming Sunday June 12, starting at 10:00 a.m. lasting through 12 p.m. The Johnson family will be the singers and Danny Bateman will be the speaker. Lunch will be at noon. Come join us for a good day in the Lord. For more information, contact Rev. Billy Frazure at 662-289-6188.

Greater New Jericho M.B. Church

Youth Revival Services will be held at Greater New Jericho M.B. Church in Sallis on June 13-15 at 7:00 pm. Speakers include: Monday night Pastor Amos Coffee, Tuesday night Assistant Pastor Van Zollicoffer and Wednesday night Pastor Leonard Jones. All are invited to worship with us.

Center Church of God

Center Church of God will hold its annual Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, June 26,2022 at 1:00pm. The speaker will be Dr Charlotte Patterson Morris, PH.D, President, Tuskegee University. Revival Services will follow beginning Monday June 27th, thru Thursday June 30th at 7:00pm nightly. Speakers are: Mon & Tues nights - Rev Antonio Patterson, Wed & Thurs nights - Rev Derrick Lucious. Come and be Blessed.