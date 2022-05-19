﻿First Baptist M.B. Church

First Baptist M.B. Church on 711 North Jackson St. is now accepting resumes for the Paster position. All interested applicants can send resume to P.O. Box 489, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Liberty Chapel Homecoming

Join us as we continue this annual tradition! Service begins at 10:30 am, June 12, 2022, at Liberty Chapel located on Attala Rd 2120, two miles west of the Trace (between mile markers 173 & 174). Lunch will follow Service at Lodge Pavilion, so bring your favorite dish to share. For additional information, call 662-792-9145 or email K.E.Durnell@gmail.com.

Harmonia Congregational Church

Harmonia Congregational Church in Sallis, MS will have its homecoming May 22nd at 10:30 am. Bring your favorite dish and join us for lunch.

Hope Alive Church

Hope Alive Church is seeking a bi-vocational associate pastor. If interested in applying send resume, sermon videos, references, and other related material to hopechurchattala@gmail.com.

Ebenezer Baptist Church

Ebenezer Baptist church in Attala County will hold homecoming services on May 22 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Brother Gentry is pastor, and we welcome all to our homecoming services.

Edgefield Baptist Church

Edgefield Baptist Church will have homecoming services Sunday, May 22 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Fellowship meal to follow. Donations for the Edgefield Cemetery Fund may be given that day or mailed to Kim Baugh, 4815 Attala Road 5233, McCool, MS 39108.

Indian Springs Assembly of God

Indian Springs Assembly of God will have Homecoming and Memorial Service on Sunday June 12. The service will begin at 10 a.m. with dinner in the Fellowship Hall at noon. The morningspeaker will be Reverend Scott Davis of Laurel, MS. Jerry Drury of Philadelphia, MS will be the featured singer. You are invited to come enjoy the worship and fellowship.