Attala County Community Choir

The Attala County Community Choir will share “A Time for Giving,” a Christmas singing event. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Kosciusko Junior High School auditorium. The performance will include solos and instrumental solos, praise dancing, Crestview family and singers, and the Attala County Community Choir. This event will be dedicated to the men and women at Attala nursing homes, group homes and VA. Admission is free. There will be an opportunity to give a love offering.

Cedar Grove Church

Cedar Grove Church will hold its church anniversary Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Wayne Rogers from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Singing Christmas Tree

Terrell Edwards Music presents Central Mississippi Singing Christmas Tree on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Free Trade Church of God, 146 Hanna Road (Mississippi 488 S.), Carthage. Donations are appreciated. This is a charitable event in support of community relief efforts.