﻿Attala County Community Choir

The Attala County Community Choir is hosting a gospel singing Christmastime program on Dec. 17 called “A Time for Giving” at the Kosciusko Junior High School auditorium at 4 p.m. This program is dedicated to the Attala Nursing Home, VA and group home patients who have already been invited to attend. Patients will also be presented with a happy bag during the program. Attala County residents and surrounding areas are invited to show support at this holiday season gospel event. If there are any other facilities with patients that have not been contacted yet to attend the program, call 662-289-7272 or 662-582-0768.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery is now accepting 2023 dues. The dues are $50, and checks can be made payable to Rocky Point Cemetery. Dues may be mailed to: Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Road, Carthage, MS 39051.

Hope Alive Church

Hope Alive Church will hold its fall festival Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2084 Attala Road 1211, Kosciusko (Williamsville Community). The event will include live gospel music, inflatables, a pumpkin patch, games and crafts and a cake walk. The event is free for all ages.

Abundant Life Church of God

Abundant Life Church of God on Williamsville Road is currently taking donations to be able to give 100 families the items needed for a Thanksgiving meal at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Pickup will be held at Abundant Life, 17064 Williamsville Road, Kosciusko. Abundant Life is now accepting cans of corn, candied yams and green beans. There will be a box in the foyer.

Bear Creek Baptist Church

Caleb Dennis, a bluegrass and gospel musician from Pensacola, Florida, will be the musical guest for the Fifth Sunday Fellowship at Bear Creek Baptist Church on Oct. 30. He will perform during the morning worship service. A meal will follow the music. For more information, contact the Rev. Allen Baswell at allenbaswell5@gmail.com or 662-744-0873.

Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church

Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church will be holding its 134-year church anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church in McCool.

Faith Temple

Faith Temple invites the public to come celebrate Jubilee ’22 on Nov. 3-6 at 7 p.m. nightly and noon Sunday for in-person service. Conference Line Ministry is 1-351-999-3457. Saturday night, Nov. 5, is the Pastoral Installation service for Minister J. Russell Miller. Colors are black, gold and beige. Guest speakers will be Pastor Quentin Harmon of Hudson and Mt. Olive Baptist Church in West, Thursday; Pastor Arrick Newsome of Omega Revival Center in Kosciusko, Friday; Pastor Anthony Moore of City of Hope Church in Jackson, Saturday; and Pastor Lori Lindsey of Breakthrough Ministry in Jackson, Sunday.

True Vine Missionary Baptist Church

The True Vine Missionary Baptist Church family invites the public to a Women’s Day program on Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m. Missionary Louise Miller will be the speaker. To-go snacks will be served. The church is located at 1262 James Meredith St.

Rock Hill Church of God

Rock Hill Church of God in West will hold Pastor Appreciation on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. for Pastor John Hunt and first lady Throlas Hunt. The guest speaker will be Bishop Raymon Carter of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.