Christmas in Attala

Wed,12/14/22-7:06PM, 158 Reads

Ethel and Sallis recently held their Christmas parades. The Ethel Christmas parade was held Saturday, Dec. 10, and the Sallis Christmas parade was held Monday, Dec. 12.

