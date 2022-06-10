Cecil Ray Agent, 87, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his residence in Ethel.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko. Burial will follow at Doty Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the funeral home and from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

He spent many years driving a truck and owning A&H Grocery store. He was the caregiver for our mom. He was Baptist by faith. He loved listening to music, farming, and spending time with his family.

Cecil is survived by his son Johnny Agent (Joanna), his daughter Judy Horne (Carey), his brothers Rudolph Agent and Doyle Agent, his sisters Faye Wolverton, Linda Gully, Janie Nowell and Diane Clark, his grandchildren Monica Phillips (Ron), Jayson Agent, Shannon Whittington (Gracie) and his great grandchildren Madaline (Hunter) Riley, Colton Phillips and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Joyce Agent, his parents CB and Luna Cates Agent, son Aray Agent, his granddaughter Ashley Horne, and sister Lanora Thornton.

Memorials can be made to Doty Springs Cemetery Fund, Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

