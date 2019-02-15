Brittany Lauren Cheek (Blair) went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2019, at the age of 33, after a brave battle against metastatic melanoma.



She was the beloved wife of Stephen Corey Cheek for 11 years and the loving mother of Hudson Hugh Cheek, 10, and Gabrielle Suzette Cheek, 6. She is also survived by her father, Randall Hugh Blair; mother, Sonja Renee Blair; grandparents, Edward Jerome and Sue Ann Looney; and sisters, Ashley Blair Respess and Courtney Elizabeth Charles.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald Hugh Blair and Anita Joe Blair.



She was a native of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and a resident of Avon, Ohio. Brittany received her undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was retired from the Social Security Administration office, but continued to homeschool her children while also teaching English to students around the world. Brittany loved spending time with her children and vacationing to Disney World with her family.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, 845 MS 12 East, Kosciusko, MS 39090. Visitation will be held in the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service begins, and a graveside ceremony will immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



For additional information, please visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.