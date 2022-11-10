The installation of security cameras at Jason Niles Park and Northside Park was considered at Kosciusko’s Board of Aldermen meeting on Nov. 1.

Mayor Tim Kyle said that cameras were being considered to increase the security of citizens using the parks and because of recent incidents that caused damage to city property, including playground equipment being burned, damage done to restrooms and a pavilion being struck by a car doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

Also discussed during the meeting was the renovations being made on the Strand theater. Sixty percent of the tongue and groove floorboards need to be removed. Anyone interested in removing the boards themselves and keeping them can contact city hall at 662-289-1226.

The remaining 40% of the floorboards will be used in the renovations.

Some other topics discussed at the meeting were:

• Approving Business Communications Inc. IT services.

• Approving the first payments for South Huntington Project.

• The Mississippi Humanities Council grant.

• Volunteers are needed for hanging Kosciusko Christmas lights.