Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for February of 2026.

Unemployment rates were higher in February in 1 state and stable in 49 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.Thirteen states and the District had jobless rate increases from a year earlier, 2 states had decreases, and 35 states had little change.

Nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 2 states, increased in 1 state, and was essentially unchanged in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment decreased in 2 states and the District, increased in 2 states, and was essentially unchanged in 46 states.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of February 2026) stands at 3.7 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for Mississippi in the previous reported month (January 2026) was reported as 3.6 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 0.2 percent decrease from the same point the previous year (February 2025).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of this year stood at 3.6 percent (in January 2026).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 4.4 percent.

The national unemployment rate, 4.4 percent, changed little over the month but was 0.2 percentage point higher than in February 2025.

Mississippi stands at 3.7 percent (a 0.7 percent decrease from the national unemployment rate).

The full report can be read by clicking here.