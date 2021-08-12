Billie Jeanne DuBard, 67, of Ethel, passed away on Aug. 1, 2021.

She was a member of New Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Walnut. She was a sales associate at the Kosciusko Walmart for 20 years before retirement.

Mrs. Jeanne DuBard is survived by her husband, Dwayne DuBard of Ethel; two sons, Paul (Amber) DuBard of Waynesville, Ohio and David DuBard of Columbus; two daughters, Dr. Melanie DuBard (Richard Levon) of Warwick, Rhode Island and Sara (Toby) Williams of Kosciusko; three sisters, Paula Jarrell of Kosciusko, Sarah Moffett of Vicksburg, and Patty Rhine of Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Sterling Levon, Olivia DuBard, Lola DuBard, Paul DuBard, Alyssa (Jeremy) Costilow, Gracie Williams, and Isabelle Williams; one great-grandson, Rhett Costilow; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe Paul Pullen and Shirley Felder Moffett; and daughter, Angela Michelle DuBard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Manley, Jim Jackson, Ben Edwards, Ralph Edwards, Ashley Dorsey, and Kevin Gant.

Graveside services were Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Parkway Cemetery.

Memorials may be to St. Jude’s Children Hospital www.stjude.org.