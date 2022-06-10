Funeral services for Betty Jean Wilkerson, 64, of Greenville will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Greenville. She passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Delta Health-The Medical Center after a long battle with breast cancer. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Thomastown Baptist Church Cemetery in Kosciusko, under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.

Betty was born on April 30, 1958, in Vicksburg to James Terry and Yuki Terry of Thomastown.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Terry, mother Yuki (Amy) Okata and nephew Jimmy (Taco) Wilkerson.

She was survived by son, Lonnie Wilkerson (Lesley) of Canton and daughter Rebecca Bruce (Ray) of Hot Springs, Arkansas; brothers Jimmy Terry (Libby) of Carthage, MS, Bobby Terry (Joy) of Kosciusko, MS, Alex Thomas (Debra) of Bonnerdale, AR, Carl Terry (Kim) of Georgia, and Robert Moore of Southaven, MS; Grandchildren Peyton Wilkerson, Stephen Bruce, Skylar Wilkerson, Abby Grace Bruce, Corban Wilkerson; Nieces/Nephews Selena, Miranda, Alex, Chad, Jim, Suki, Summer, Hunter, and Clint.

Many people would know Betty as “Maga.” She was a fun and loving person who never met a stranger. She was a hard worker and loved working with her son Lonnie at Wilkerson’s Trucking for many years. She loved spending time with family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will greatly be missed by all who knew her.

There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church prior to the services.