From press and staff reports

The Red Hills Honey Bee Association, in partnership with the Attala County Extension Office, will host a bee workshop Saturday, April 18, 2026, offering local beekeepers and beginners an opportunity to learn practical hive management techniques.

Registration will take place from 7:30 to 8 a.m., with the program continuing until midday. The cost to attend is $10 per participant.

Jeff Harris, an associate professor with Mississippi State University, will lead the workshop. Harris is scheduled to present on “Making Splits and Other Swarm Prevention Techniques,” focusing on methods to manage colony growth and reduce swarming.

Organizers said part of the workshop will be held outdoors around active hives. Participants are encouraged to bring their own protective equipment, including veils, suits and smokers, if available. Those with extra gear are also asked to consider bringing it to share with others who may not have equipment.

The workshop will be held at the Attala County Extension Office, located at 715 Fairground Road in Kosciusko.

Pre-registration is required by Friday, April 10. To register or for more information, call the Attala County Extension Office at 662-289-1321.