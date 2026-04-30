The Hush Puppy Music Co-Op will partner with a local restaurant to celebrate Cinco De Mayo on Tuesday.

The free concert will be at San Miguel Arcangel Tienda y Taqueria Mexicana and feature a subgenre of regional Mexican music.

Festivities start at 7 p.m. for the all-ages show at San Miguel Arcangel, located at 615 W. Park Ave. in Greenwood. Food and drinks will be served before and throughout the concert.

Los Preeminentes, a band consisting of family members from the Greenwood area, will perform. The relatives have played music together for around six years, and they officially formed the band two years ago.

Margarito Zuniga, the band leader and lead singer, said the group plays a style of music called norteño. Instruments typically include the accordion, bajo quinto, drums and bass.

“It is music that derived from the northern parts of Mexico,” Zuniga said. “All the music is meant to be danced (to), and it is all performed in Spanish.”

Hush Puppy organizer Dan Splaingard said the organization attempts to do one free community show each season.

This event was made possible in part due to a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

“We’ve had it in mind to have a Spanish-language band,” Splaingard said. “We have a fair amount of Spanish speakers in the area, and it’s an interesting style of music that we haven’t featured yet.”

The community event is the last concert of the 2026 spring season for the Hush Puppy Music Co-Op.

Splaingard said he’s excited to see the heritage of music that will be on display Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from a different style of music in a community setting,” he said.

- Contact Taylor Thompson at 662-581-7239 or tthompson@gwcommonwealth.com.