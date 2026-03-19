From press and staff reports

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend announced that Attala Road 3226 will be closed for approximately four months beginning Monday, March 23, due to a bridge replacement project.

The closure is necessary to allow for site work and paving associated with the bridge construction. According to project details, the work includes improvements to transportation infrastructure and is expected to take about 90 working days to complete.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure. County officials have provided a map outlining detour options, with the affected section of Attala Road 3226 highlighted.

The project, valued at approximately $500,000, is being conducted as a public county initiative. Plans for the work include earthwork, concrete installation and exterior improvements related to the bridge structure.

Officials said motorists should plan ahead and allow extra travel time while the road remains closed.