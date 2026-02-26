By Staff Reports

The Star-Herald

The Attala County chapter of the National FFA Organization marked National FFA Week with hands-on learning for local students and a visit to the State Capitol.

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, Attala FFA hosted a Nature Fest for first- and second-grade students from across the county. With assistance from the Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Commission and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, the event featured four interactive learning stations designed to introduce students to agriculture and natural resources.

Mr. Ray King guided students through the soil tunnel, offering a microscopic view of life beneath the surface. Mr. Jones led a hands-on soil erosion demonstration, requiring student participation to illustrate how soil can be preserved and protected.

Mrs. Kerr brought reptiles and animal furs from the Museum of Natural Science, allowing FFA members to present lessons on Mississippi wildlife. Students also participated in a story walk through the children’s book “Mother Bruce,” read by FFA members as part of the educational rotation.

Activities were held at the coliseum and agriculture classroom at the Attala County Career and Technical Center. County schools attended from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., while city schools visited from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, Attala FFA members traveled to Mississippi State Capitol for Capitol Day on the Hill. Chapters from across the state gathered on the Capitol steps to hear an address from Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.

During the visit, Attala FFA was acknowledged from the floor of the House by Rep. Kenji Holloway. Members also toured the office of House Speaker Jason White and met with local and state officials.

Those attending Capitol Day included students David Harmon, Noble Edwards, Lillian Culp, Aniyah Erving, Kimyrah Oats, Haley Smith, Piper Walker, Jonathan Talley, Angelica Dodds, Ashealia Hardin, Aryia Harmon, Za’Rhyia Dixon, Bentlee Ebelhar and Carlee Harmon, along with FFA adviser Kenneth Georgia.

Also present were Attala County Supervisor Willie Perteet and Kosciusko Alderman Henry Daniel.

National FFA Week is celebrated annually to recognize the impact of agricultural education and leadership development programs. Through community outreach and civic engagement, Attala FFA members continue to promote agricultural literacy and service across the county.