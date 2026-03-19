From press and staff reports

A physician with family ties to Attala County has been recognized once again among Northern Virginia’s top medical professionals.

Dr. Ashley Miller, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, was recently named a “Top Doctor” by Northern Virginia Magazine for 2026. The recognition marks the eighth time Miller has received the honor, having previously been selected in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Miller was also named a “Top Doctor” by Arlington Magazine in 2025.

Miller specializes in child and adolescent psychiatry and works closely with young patients and their families who are facing mental health challenges. With years of experience in the field, Miller has developed particular expertise in helping children with neurodevelopmental differences, including autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

According to professional information provided by Miller, the physician focuses on listening carefully to patients and their families to tailor treatment plans that address each child’s individual strengths and needs. The assessment process is based on evidence-based care and emphasizes collaboration with families throughout treatment.

Patients and families have also noted Miller’s compassionate and attentive approach to care.

“The BH staff at the Burke facility are awesome,” one patient family member wrote in a testimonial. “Dr. Ashley Miller and LCSW Lourdes San Pedro have done a remarkable job with my child. They don’t just work with her one day and then have no interaction with her until her next visit; they’re constantly checking up on her and offering help as well as other services.”

Another patient described Miller as “an outstanding psychiatrist,” while a third praised the physician’s professionalism and willingness to take time during appointments to discuss concerns.

Miller received medical training at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis and completed residency training at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond and at The George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Miller is the child of Leroy Hawthorne and Louise Miller and the grandchild