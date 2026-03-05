From press and staff reports

Attala County and Kosciusko schools both posted graduation rates above the state average, according to new data released by the Mississippi Department of Education.

Statewide, Mississippi’s 2024-25 graduation rate rose to 90.8%, while the dropout rate declined to 7%, marking continued improvement in the state’s accountability system

In Attala County, the Attala County School District recorded a 93.3% graduation rate, with a 6.7% dropout rate, according to the 2026 District Graduation and Dropout Rates Report. The Kosciusko School District posted a 92.6% graduation rate and a 6.7% dropout rate

Both districts exceeded the statewide graduation average of 90.8%.

Kosciusko High School’s Class of 2025 achieved its highest graduation rate since 2014, district officials stated on social media, crediting students, teachers, families and staff for the milestone.

The latest figures are based on students who first entered ninth grade during the 2021-22 school year and graduated within four years, under the federal four-year adjusted cohort method. The calculation does not include students who earned a GED or certificate of completion.

Across Mississippi, graduation rates improved by 1.6 percentage points compared to the previous year, while the dropout rate fell by 1.5 percentage points

Among students with disabilities, the statewide graduation rate climbed to 71.1%, up 5.6 percentage points from the previous year, while the dropout rate dropped to 14.6%

State education leaders attributed the gains to expanded graduation options, strong instructional support and increased participation in Career and Technical Education programs. In the 2023-24 school year, districts reported that 6,720 students earned industry certifications in CTE programs

Mississippi’s graduation rate now exceeds the most recent national rate of 86.6%, as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics

The state’s progress represents long-term improvement. In 2013, Mississippi’s graduation rate stood at 74.5%, while the dropout rate was 13.9%

“These results reflect the hard work of teachers, administrators, parents, and, of course, students,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Lance Evans said in a statement

For Attala County and Kosciusko, the latest data places both districts solidly above the state average, continuing a trend of steady academic performance and graduation success.