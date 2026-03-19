Arthur Steele Sartain’s Celebration of Life

July 13, 1938 – March 18, 2026

Arthur Sartain, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, entered into the presence of his Savior on Wednesday, March 18th, 2026 at the age of 87.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Culpepper Funeral Home, Kosciusko, MS. Visitation was Saturday 9:00 am until service time at the Funeral Home. In honor of Arthur’s proud service as a Marine, those attending the service are invited to wear Marine Corps colors such as red, gold, or blue. Afterwards, there will be a family-only graveside service.

Arthur was born on July 13, 1938, in Covington, Tennessee, the 5th child of James Albert and Lady Mary Sartain. From an early age, he developed a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for people—qualities that would define his life. Arthur served his country in the USMC and later in the USMC Reserves. He spent many faithful years as a sales representative for Lance Corporation, where he was known not only for his dedication but also for the genuine relationships he built along the way. After retirement, Arthur continued serving his community through his work with Attala Glass Company, where his craftsmanship and integrity left a lasting mark.

Arthur loved the Lord with a steady, sincere faith that shaped how he lived and loved others. His life was a quiet testimony of God’s grace—marked by generosity, kindness, and a welcoming spirit that made everyone feel at home. He cherished his family deeply and found great joy in time spent together, whether around the table, sharing stories, or enjoying a good game of cards. He was known for his easy smile, his friendly nature, and his willingness to lend a helping hand. Arthur had a way of making people feel seen and valued, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Claudia Sue Graham Sartain, and his five siblings. He is survived by his children: Toby G Sartain (Cheryl), Hunter S Sartain, Beth Sartain Bowman (Mark), and Shane Sartain (Karen), and numerous grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind a special friend Polly Hope Allen.

While we grieve his passing, we do not grieve without hope. Arthur’s life was anchored in the promise of Christ, and we rejoice in the assurance that he is now fully healed, fully whole, and at home with the Lord he loved.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to Gentiva Hospice for the compassionate care and