Aldoria Wilson (Siggers) Boatman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her home with family and friends at her bedside on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born to Dave and Betty Wilson in Kosciusko on Nov. 27, 1936. Aldoria was a graduate of Tipton High School. She accepted Christ at a vey young age and attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church until she moved to Milwaukee in 1958.

After moving to Milwaukee, Aldoria worked in various capacities. She spent most of her career at and retired from General Motors in the A/C Spark Plug division.

Aldoria was known to light up a room with her smile. She was a glamorous, glitzy and generous lady with lots of class. She loved to entertain, travel and shop.

On Sept. 21, 2022, Funeral services for Aldoria were held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin. She will be sorely missed by many.

She was preceded in death by Dave and Betty Wilson (parents), Alvin Wilson and Ivery David Wilson Jr. (brothers) and Elma Wilson-Thompson (McKinley). She was also preceded in death by her late husband Jesse Boatman and former spouse Billy Siggers Sr.

Aldoria is survived by her son Billy Siggers Jr. (son), Debra Boatman-Brown and Diane Boatman-Edwards (daughters), John Wilson/Kathy (brother), Helen Wilson (sister-n-law), six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

On behalf of the family of Aldoria Boatman, please keep us in your prayers. Sincerely Billy Siggers Jr. and Family.