Albert Eubanks

(1952-2026)

Albert Eubanks (73), passed away Sunday, March 22, 2026, at his residence in Kosciusko, MS.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at McCool Cemetery. Shannon Pennington will officiate.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time, Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

He is survived by daughters: Regina Griffin (Kyle), and Melissa Hughes; brothers: Alvin Eubanks, and John Eubanks, and nephews; Billy Coleman and Johnny Guy. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way.

He was a retired security guard and attended United Pentecostal Church of Kosciusko.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Lee Eubanks, sisters; Louise and Cathy; and brother Charles; niece Virginia Renee Guy; and his partner Lee Ann Caouette.

Paid Obituary