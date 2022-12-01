Our state’s three Division 1 schools and Jackson State will go bowling this holiday season. Number 22 ranked Mississippi State (8-4) will face Illinois (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on January 2 at 11 a.m. Ole Miss (8-4) will meet Texas Tech (7-5) in the Texas Bowl in Houston on December 28 at 8 p.m. while Southern Mississippi (6-6) will head down Highway 98 to Mobile to take on Rice (5-7) in the Lending Tree Bowl on December 17 at 4:45 p.m. at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama campus. Jackson State will play in the Celebration Bowl on December 17 in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference has 11 teams and the Sunbelt Conference has seven teams going bowling.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were selected to play for the national championship by the College Football Playoff committee. Number 4 Ohio State (11-1) will meet No. 1 Georgia (13-0) in the Peach Bowl, and No. 2 Michigan (13-0) will face No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31. The winners will meet on Monday, January 9, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Over the past 25 years, college football's postseason format for crowning a national champion has grown from two teams to four and now, starting in 2024, to 12. Members of the College Football Playoff (CFP) Board of Managers have agreed to begin the newly expanded 12-team playoff during the 2024-2025 season.

Jackson State won their 18th SWAC football championship since 1958 with a convincing 43-24 win over Southern University in the 2022 championship game played at Veterans Stadium in Jackson this past Saturday. The Tigers (12-0) and Coach Prime will have one last game together in Atlanta on December 17th against North Carolina Central (9-2) in the Celebration Bowl. Deion Sanders was hired by the University of Colorado over the weekend. Sanders led JSU to a 27-5 mark in the previous three seasons and back-to-back SWAC titles.

Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has won the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy edging out two other top finalists, JSU’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Judkins rushed for 1,476 yards and scored 17 touchdowns, leading the Rebels to an 8-4 record. Sophomore signal caller Sanders led his Tigers to a perfect 12-0 mark. Junior defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr. set a career mark with 14 interceptions for his career. Ole Miss lineman Neil Broeker was chosen as the award recipient of the Kent Hull Award for being named the best college lineman in the state.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association crowned six state champions this past weekend in Hattiesburg. Louisville (4A) won their 11th state football championships, tying both South Panola and West Point for the most all-time titles. Bay Springs (1A), Scott Central (2A) and Picayune (5A) won for the second straight year while Raleigh (3A) won their first state title in school history. Starkville (6A) won their seventh state title.

The 36th annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Classic will be played this Saturday at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe will lead the Magnolia State All-Stars. The Mississippi team will have three superstars in Raleigh linebacker Suntarine Perkins, Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard and Picayune running back Dante Dowdell of Picayune. Kickoff is slated for noon.

Auburn hired former Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze last week. Freeze was infamously forced to resign from Ole Miss. Freeze went 37-25 in five years at Ole Miss and then went 34-15 in four years with Liberty.

Mississippi State (8-0) stayed unbeaten while Southern Mississippi (8-1) fell at Northwestern Louisiana over the weekend. Ole Miss (6-2) also lost to Memphis. MSU will head to Minnesota this Sunday while USM hosts Lamar and Ole Miss hosts Valparaiso on Saturday.

