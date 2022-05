Kosciusko sophomore Anna Grace Whitehead is among four nominees for Clarion Ledger Girls MS Athlete of the Week and among 12 nominees for Scorebook Live Athlete of the Week for April 25-30.

Whitehead pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts, homered and singled in a 3-0 victory over Itawamba AHS in a 4A softball playoff victory over Itawamba AHS.

Clarion Ledger online voting ends at noon Thursday. For Scorebook Live, the deadline is midnight Sunday.