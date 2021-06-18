Two Kosciusko singles players and two doubles teams have qualified for the 4A individual tournament.

Daniel Van won the Region 4-4A boys singles championship with two straight set victories. Emmalee Myers was girls singles runner-up, as were the boys doubles team of Jorge Orduna and Alexis Hernandez and the mixed doubles team of Mary Patton Henderson and Thomas Sims.

“They played really well across the board,” said coach Caleb Sanders.

The winner and runner-up in category from each of the state's eight 4A regions qualify for the state tournament scheduled for April 25-28 at FNC Tennis Center in Oxford. Seedings and brackets have not been determined.