After wrapping up the Region 4-4A baseball championship, Kosciusko had a tough week with losses to two powerful 6A teams, Germantown 17-0 and Northwest Rankin 5-0. The Whippets were held hitless in four innings against Germantown and managed one hit against Northwest Rankin.

Germantown jumped out to a quick lead with a six-run first inning that included three doubles, added six more in the second and closed out the scoring on a grand slam by Reid Fisher in the fourth.

Northwest Rankin, the state's top ranked team, won its 14th straight game behind the pitching and hitting of Nick Monistere. He threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and had had three doubles and two RBIs. He doubled during the Cougars' two-run third and three-run sixth.

Parker Ryals had Kosciusko's only hit, a leadoff single in the third.

Kosciusko's final scheduled regular season game with Grenada was rained out. The Whippets begin 4A playoffs Friday with a home game against Gentry.