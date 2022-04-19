It was a rough week for the Central Holmes baseball team, as they dropped three games to Carroll Academy.

The Rebels took a 15-0 and 13-4 win over the Trojans on Monday one then finished off the three-game sweep with a 12-1 win on Tuesday.

Central Holmes will finish the regular season this week as they play a varsity doubleheader on Tuesday at Greenville St. Joseph. They will then host the Irish on Friday for Senior Night.

Carroll 15, Central Holmes 0

The Rebels needed just three innings to take a run-rule win over the Trojans on Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Carroll scored four in the first, five in the second and three in the sixth.

Carroll had 11 hits in the contest and took advantage of five errors while Central Holmes had just one hit, a single by Ellis Harris.

Noah Steen started on the mound and gave up 15 runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out two.

Carroll 13, Central Holmes 4

The Rebels used a pair of bookend four-run innings and took a nine-run win over the Trojans on Monday in the second game of a doubleheader.

Carroll scored four in the first while Central Holmes answered with three in the bottom of the frame. Carroll then added two in the second, three in the third and four in the sixth.

Carroll outhit Central Holmes 15-5 in the contest. Barrett Fondren was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles while Mason Wiysell singled and drove in two runs. Noah Steen also singled and scored a run while Carson Burrell had an RBI. Logan Engle and Jax Tate also scored a run for the Trojans.

Ellis Harris started on the mound and pitched two innings and gave up four runs on four hits and two walks. Lane Womack pitched the next 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out two. Jon Langford pitched the last 1 1/3 innings.

Carroll 12, Central Holmes 1

The Rebels used a seven-run second inning and took a five-inning, run-rule win to finish a sweep of the Trojans on Tuesday.

Carroll scored one in the first, seven in the second, three in the third and one in the fifth while Central Holmes scored one in the third.

Carroll had eight hits and and drew nine walks while the Trojans had six hits. Lane Womack doubled for the Trojans while Noah Steen singled and drove in a run. Barrett Fondren, Carson Burrell, Logan Engle and Mason Wiysell each singled. Ellis Harris walked twice and scored the only run for the Trojans.

Wiysell started on the mound and pitched one inning, giving up five runs on two hits and seven walks. Fondren pitched the last four innings and gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.