Kosciusko had three first place finishers at the 4A North State track meet at Pontotoc High School.

For girls, Raven Pernell won the long jump at 16 feet, nine and a half inches and Presley Fulgham cleared nine feet to win the pole vault. Jerrell Erving was the boys’ winner for the discs with a throw of 126 feet.

They are the only Kosciusko competitors who qualified for the 4A state meet Friday at Pearl High School.

Kosciusko girls were sixth at North State with 41 points and the boys were 11th with 18 points.

Senatobia was the boys and girls winner, with Pontotoc second in both. For boys, Senatobia had 158 points to 92 for Pontotoc, and it was 144.5 to 130 for girls.