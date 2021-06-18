The runs were plentiful for Winona Christian this past week, but the Stars only managed to take two of three games from Greenville St. Joseph.

The Stars opened up the three-game series with a 7-2 win on Tuesday and then finished off the doubleheader with a 15-14 walk-off win. Greenville managed to get game three, winning 14-13 on Friday.

Winona Christian is scheduled to play at Indianola on Monday in a district doubleheader and then host the Colonels on Tuesday to finish out the week.

Winona Christian 7, Greenville St. Joseph 2

The Stars used a pair of three-run innings to take a five-run win over the Irish on Tuesday in the opening game of the doubleheader.

Winona scored three in the first and second and led 6-0 after five innings. Each team scored one in the sixth and St. Joseph added one in the seventh.

Winona outhit Greenville 8-4 in the contest. Trace Carpenter was 2-for-3 while Sam Thompson doubled and scored two runs. Collin Parkinson tripled and drove in two runs while Jake Ware singled and drove in two runs.

Parker Bledsoe started on the mound and pitched all seven innings, throwing just 91 pitches as he scattered four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Winona Christian 15, Greenville St. Joseph 14

The Stars scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh and got a walk-off double from Parker Bledsoe to take a come-from-behind win over the Irish to sweep the doubleheader.

St. Joseph scored four in the first and second and led 8-1 after three innings. St. Joseph then scored two in the fourth before Winona score nine in the bottom of the frame to tie the score at 10-10. The Irish then scored two in the sixth and seventh before Winona Christian scored five in the seventh.

In the seventh Bryce Harville opened with a double and Brannon Hill then singled to put runners at second and third. Trace Carpenter then homered to cut the lead to 14-12. After a single by Lane Beckwith, Tucker Sykes walked. Jake Ware then doubled to score Lane Beckwith and cut the lead to 14-13. Bledsoe then doubled to score Bledsoe and Davis Dew to take the win.

Each team had 11 hits in the contest while Winona Christian had nine errors and St. Joseph had six errors. Winona walked 11 batters and St. Joseph issued 13 walks. Bledsoe was 2-for-5 with a double, home run and five RBIs. Harville was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored while Ware was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored. Collin Parkinson walked three times and scored two runs. Tucker Sykes also singled and drove in two runs while Carpenter homered, scored twice, and had two RBIs.

Parkinson started and pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. Trace Carpenter pitched the last 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on six this and seven walks while striking out four. Ware pitched the last two innings and gave up two runs on one hit and three walks to pick up the win.

Greenville St. Joseph 14, Winona Christian 13

The Stars couldn’t hold onto an early lead and as the Irish rolled to take a one-run win on Friday

Each team scored one in the second while Winona scored five in the third and two in the fourth to lead 8-1. But Greenville then scored six in the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth. Winona added three in the fifth and two in the seventh for the final margin.

St. Joseph outhit Winona 13-9 while the Stars committed eight errors. St. Joseph walked 10 times while Winona walked nine times.

Collin Parkinson was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while Lane Beckwith was 2-for-4. Bryce Harville doubled and drove in three runs while Sam Thompson tripled, walked twice, and scored three runs. Davis Dew walked three times and scored all three times while Brannon Hill had two RBIs.

Parkinson started on the mound a nd pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on six this and four walks while striking out seven. Jake Ware came in and picked 1 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs on six this and two walks while Dew pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit and four walks.