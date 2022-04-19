The Winona Christian Stars took a big step toward the playoffs by taking two out of three games from Indianola Academy last week.

Winona Christian split a doubleheader on Monday, winning game one 9-1 before losing game two 13-2. In the deciding third game, Winona took a hard-fought 12-10 decision.

Winona, now 9-4 on the season, will finish out the regular season this week with a three-game series with rival Carroll Academy.

Winona Christian 12, Indianola 10

The Stars used a big third inning and took a two-run win over the Colonels to claim the series.

Indianola scored three in the first while Winona answered with three in the second. Indianola then scored four in the third while Winona Christian answered with seven runs in the bottom of the third to go ahead 10-7. Indianola answered with four runs in the top of the fourth while Winona finished with one in the fourth and sixth innings.

Winona had seven hits and drew five walks. Parker Bledsoe was 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Byrce Harville was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Collin Parkinson doubled and drove in three runs while Davis Dew, Colton Crosby, and Lane Beckwith each scored two runs apiece.

Parkinson started on the mound and gave up 10 runs, only four earned, on five hits and four walks while striking out eight. Jake Ware pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and struck out two to pick up the save.

Indianola 13, Winona Christian 2

The Colonels scored in five of the six innings and pulled away to take an 11-run win over the Stars in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Indianola scored one in the first and two in the third. After Winona scored two in the fourth to cut the score to 3-2, Indianola scored two in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Indianola outhit Winona Christian 10-4 in the contest. Brannon Hill tripled and drove in both Winona Christian runs while Sam Thompson singled and scored. Lane Beckwith and Jake Ware also singled for Winona.

Hill started on the mound and pitched three innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Trace Carpenter pitched the next 2 2/3 innings and gave up 10 runs, only five earned, on six hits and five walks while striking out three.

Winona Christian 9, Indianola 1

The Stars banged out 18 hits and held the Colonels to two hits to take an eight-run win in the first game of the doubleheader on Monday.

After a scoreless first, Winona scored four in the first, two in the third and fifth and one the fourth.

Jake Ware had a big game, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Brannon Hill was 3-for-5 while Bryce Harville was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Davis Dew was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Parker Bledsoe was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Collin Parkinson was 2-for-4 as well.

Bledsoe started on the mound and pitched 6 13 innings and gave up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight. Trace Carpenter pitched the final 2/3 of an inning and walked three while striking out one.