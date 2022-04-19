The Winona Christian tennis team finished out the regular season with an undefeated record as they took an 8-1 win over Grace Christian last week.

In singles, the Stars split the two matches as Eli Lewis won 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while Riley Harville fell at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Reese Cooper and Deuce Mooneyham won 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Jack Sorgen and Trager Yeoman won 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 sport.

On the girls’ side, Winona Christian dominated on the singles side as Makayla McDaniel won 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Terri Claire Cain won 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls’ doubles, Allie Rawles and Bella Roberts won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Lucy Oliver and Piper Davis won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, John Carter Walker and Olivia Brooks won 6-0, 6-0 to round out the scoring.

The Stars will now advance to the Class 4A North State Tournament at Clarksdale on Tuesday, April 26.