Since starting a tennis program just seven years ago, Winona Christian has seen the team get better every year.

This past season was no exception as the boys’ team won the Class 4A state championship last week at the Ridgeland Tennis Center.

Winning individual state championships for the boys were Reese Cooper and Deuce Mooneyham, who won at No. 1 boys doubles. In mixed doubles, John Carter Walker and Olivia Brooks also came home with a state championship to help the boys win the state championship.

The Winona Christian girls team finished second in the state while Bella Roberts and Allie Rawles won the state championship at No. 1 doubles.

The No. 2 doubles team of Lucy Oliver and Piper Davis finished second in the state.

WCS tennis coach Dr. Finnish Beauchamp has seen his team improve through the years.

“I am so proud of this year’s tennis team at WCS,” Beauchamp said. “We went 9-0 in the regular season and ended up with three state championships. The players put in the work, improved their strokes, fine-tuned their skills, worked their strategies and it paid off in the end. None of these kids are graduating, so we’ll have another great team next year as well.”

In girls No. 1 doubles, Bella Roberts and Allie Rawles finished off an undefeated season as they easily beat Laurel Christian 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals. In the finals, Rawles and Roberts beat Tri-County 6-3, 6-3 in the finals to take the state championship.

In girls No. 2 doubles, Lucy Oliver and Piper Davis were runners up in the state tournament after they won the North State title.

In mixed doubles, John Carter Walker and Olivia Brooks also came home with a state championship. Walker and Brooks won their first-round match, beating Tri-County Academy 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals. In the finals, Winona won 6-2, 5-0 after Canton withdrew to give the Stars the state championship.

In boys No. 1 doubles, Reese Cooper and Deuce Mooneyham cruised to a state championship. Cooper and Mooneyham hammered Canton 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals and then took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Laurel Christian in the finals to help bring home a boys’ state championship for the Stars.