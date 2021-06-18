The Winona Christian tennis team had little trouble as they swept a district match from the Colonels on Tuesday, winning 9-0.

In boys’ singles, Eli Lewis won 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot while Riley Harville won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, Reese Cooper and Deuce Mooneyham won 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot while Jack Sorgen and Trager Yeoman won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls’ singles, Makayla McDaniels won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while Terri Claire Cain won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls’ doubles, Allie Rawles and Bella Roberts won 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot while Lucy Oliver and Piper Davis won 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, John Carter Walker and Olivia Brooks won 6-0, 6-1 to complete the sweep.