The Winona Christian Stars only got in four games before they started district play.

But once the Stars got into district play got busy as they won 10 out of 12 games.

The Stars completed the regular season with a three-game sweep of rival Carroll Academy, winning 18-8 and 24-9 on Wednesday before finishing off the series with a 12-7 win to capture the District 2-4A championship.

Winona Christian, now 12-4 on the season, will play North Delta, one there on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for games two and three would be Friday 4 and 6 p.m.

Winona Christian 18, Carroll 8

The Stars used a huge third inning and took a six-inning, run-rule victory over the Rebels in the first game of a Tuesday doubleheader.

After a scoreless first inning, each team scored two runs in the second inning. Winona then exploded for 13 runs in the third inning. Carroll answered with three in the fourth and fifth, but Winona finished with one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Winona had 13 hits and drew 14 walks in the contest. Jake Ware was 4-for-6 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Davis Dew was 3-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored and four RBIs. Brannon Hill was 2-for-4 while Parker Bledsoe doubled and drove in two runs. Bryce Harville doubled, scored three runs, and had two RBIs. Trace Carpenter, Lane Beckwith and Davis Dew each scored three runs while Collin Parkinson walked four times and Sam Thompson drew three walks.

Bledsoe started on the mound and pitched four innings, going up six runs, only one earned on six walks while striking out five. Ware pitched the last two innings and gave up one run.

Winona 24, Carroll 9

The Stars rallied as they scored the last 23 runs to win in six innings.

Carroll scored one in the first and seven in the second. Each team scored one in the third as Carroll led 9-1. But Winona answered with four in the fourth, eight in the fifth and 11 in the sixth inning to take the win.

Winona Christian had 18 hits, led by Jake Ware who was 5-for-5 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs. Parker Bledsoe was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and six RBIs. Bryce Harville was 2-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs. Collin Parkinson was 2-for-3 with a double, three walks, three runs scored and two RBIs. Brannon Hill was 2-for-5 while Lane Beckwith walked twice and scored two runs. Davis Dew scored two runs and had two RBIs while Will Irwin scored four runs.

Parkinson started on the mound and pitched just one inning, giving up eight runs on two hits and five walks. Trace Carpenter pitched the last five innings and gave up one unearned run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight to pick up the win.

Winona 12, Carroll 7

The Stars completed the three-game sweep of the Rebels on Friday.

Carroll scored two in the top of the first while Winona answered with three in the first and one in the second. Each team scored one in the fourth while Carroll added two in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 5-5. Winona then scored five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take the win.

Winona Christian had 12 hits in the contest. Parker Bledsoe was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while Davis Dew was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Trace Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a double while Lane Beckwith doubled and drove in two runs. Tucker Sykes singled, walked twice, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

Collin Parkinson rebounded from a poor game two start and pitched seven innings for the Stars, giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three.