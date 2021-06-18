The Winona Christian baseball team scored 33 runs this past week as they took two out of three games from North Delta to advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Stars opened the series with a 12-4 win on Wednesday and then dropped the second game 15-13 on Friday. The Stars then took the series with an outstanding pitching performance from Trace Carpenter to take an 8-1-win in game 3.

Winona Christian improves to 14-5 on the season and will take on Kirk Academy in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Winona Christian will now take on Kirk Academy, who beat Carroll Academy in two games, winning 12-0 and 20-3.

Winona Christian - Bb

Winona Christian 8, North Delta 1

The Stars took the series with a seven-run win over the Green Wave on Friday in the second game of a doubleheader.

North Delta scratched a run in the top of the first, but Winona Christian scored two in the second and fifth and finished with four in the sixth to take the win.

The Stars had eight hits in the contest, led by the bottom of the lineup. Davis Dew was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs while Sam Thompson was 2-for-3 with two doubles. Bryce Harville and Trace Carpenter each singled and scored a run while Lane Beckwith singled and scored two runs. Jake Ware and Parker Bledsoe each had RBIs.

Carpenter started on the mound and pitched all seven innings and gave up one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.

North Delta 15, Winona Christian 13

The Green Wave overcame an early deficit and took a two-run win in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

North Delta scored five runs in the first inning while Winona Christian answered with 12 runs. But North Delta answered with seven runs in the third to tie the game at 12-12. Winona scored one in the bottom of the third while North Delta scored two in the fourth to retake the lead. North Delta finished with one run in the top of the seventh for the final margin.

The Stars had 13 hits in the contest. Parker Bledsoe was 3-for-3 and walked twice while Bryce Harville was 2-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Jake Ware was 2-for-5 with two runs scored while Collin Parkinson was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Sam Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Parkinson started on the mound and gave up 14 runs on 11 hits and three walks, including three home runs. Ware finished by pitching the last four innings and giving up one run on four hits and three walks.

Winona Christian 12, North Delta 4

The Stars limited the Green Wave to just four hits as they took an 11-run win Wednesday.

Winona scored two in the first, six in the second and four in the fourth. North Delta scored its only run in the third inning.

Winona had 13 hits in the contest, led by Parker Bledsoe who was 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Jake Ware was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Trace Carpenter was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Davis Dew was 2-for-3 with a triple while Bryce Harville doubled and drove in three runs. Sam Thompson also singled and drove in two runs while Collin Parkinson singled and scored twice.

Bledsoe started on the mound and went the distance, pitching all five innings and giving up one run on four hits and one while striking out three.