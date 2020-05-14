Win over Hollandale-Simmons one to remember

By LAURENCE HILLIARD,
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 10:04am

McAdams football coach Kenneth Nelson avoided being thrown into a mud puddle after the Bulldogs' biggest win of the season last fall.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Louise Orr McGary
Louise Orr McGary, 85, passed away May 11, 2020, at her home. 
Odessa Daniels Pitts
Jane Alderman
Marneice Crowe Moore
Blanche Abels Burrell
Jerry Lynn Neal

Lifestyles

Twining vines to supports
Ever notice how a cat can’t help raising its rear when you stroke its back? Vines do the same... READ MORE
Will I remember to dress?
The church bulletin 051420
Church bulletin 050720
Free library added to courthouse square
Weekly devotional

Editorials

Cities face layoff choices
Kosciusko and many cities like it in Mississippi will soon be facing the difficult decisions that... READ MORE
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him