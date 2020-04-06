Unveiling of 2020 ‘Top 11 To Watch’ begins next week

In the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic, sports fans, coaches and athletes are ready for sports on all levels to return.

That timetable still has not been set, but high schools in Mississippi have been allowed to return to limited forms of practice. The hopes are that high school sports will begin in August with the beginning of the 2020-21 school calendar year.

In preparation for the upcoming football season, the Star-Herald will begin unveiling it’s “Top 11 To Watch” beginning with the June 11 edition of the Star-Herald.

Each head football coach at the six schools in the Star-Herald Coverage area — Kosciusko, Ethel, McAdams, French Camp, Central Holmes, and Winona Christian School — have been asked to nominate athletes for this prestigious list.

The sports staff of the Star-Herald will pick out 11 players from the list of nominees and will write a feature story about each athlete. The members of the "Top 11 to Watch" will be revealed one at a time, in no particular order, beginning next week and concluding with the Aug. 20 edition of the newspaper.

Those named to the ‘Top 11” to watch in 2019 were: Antonio Harmon, Zavier Miller, Devonte’ Ellis, and Paul Wood of Kosciusko High School; Izik Stewart and Lanarkes Davis of Ethel High School; Percy Lewis and Bubba Ward of McAdams High School; Bradley Edwards of French Camp Academy; Wykece Johnson of Central Holmes Christian School and Thomas Costilow of Winona Christian School.

In 2018 the Star-Herald produced a “Top 10 To Watch” with the athletes coming from Kosciusko, Ethel, McAdams, FCA, and Central Holmes.

Named to that list were: Harmon, Nicholas Mallett, and Kody Causey of Kosciusko; Percy Lewis Kristopher Brown, and Kendrioun Boatman of McAdams; Akeem Erving of Ethel; Holman Edwards and Clayton Leathers of French Camp; and Wes Hudson of Central Holmes.