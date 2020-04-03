Lady Tigers’ Hodges chooses East Central

Kambrie Hodges’ softball career just keep trending upward. It continued in the right direction for the Ethel High School senior on Friday morning when she signed to play college softball for East Central Community College in Decatur.

“She has had a really good high school career for six years,” Ethel head coach Tyler McKinley said of Hodges. “She is a reliable pitcher who has really shown some improvement. She was one that if everything fell into place you knew would be able to play on the next level.”

McKinley Hodges was excited to get the opportunity to continue her softball career beyond the high school level.

McKinley said Hodges “can really spin the ball. When she gets (to ECCC), she really has a chance to continue to improve.” He said she may also be utilized in the outfield by the Lady Warriors next season.

But for now, he is counting on her to make a big difference in the circle for the Lady Tigers. He noted she had a strong outing on Monday night in Ethel’s 8-2 win over Sebastopol. “She really controlled the game, which is what we need her to do,” he said.

The Lady Warriors of East Central are currently 8-4 on the season and are coached by Leigh White.