Whippets ready to turn hard work into positive results

By ELTON HAYES,
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 9:58am

Kosciusko held its intra squad scrimmage last Friday in place of a preseason jamboree after a late Cleveland Central cancellation.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Brenda Murray Biggart
Brenda Murray Biggart, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing... READ MORE
Arlene Roberts
Howard Calvin Hunt
Gladys Estelle Steen
Buford Ellington
David Samuel Alexander