Potential dates considered for youth baseball, softball to begin

The goal is to begin Kosciusko youth baseball June 15 and softball in August. But that is still up in the air depending on orders from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

“If the governor has it that we cannot have more than 20 together we won't be able to play,” said Kosciusko Parks and Recreation director Todd Ables.

If baseball is able to begin on schedule, games will be played the final two weeks of June and throughout July.

Softball director Kay Patrick said the decision was made to postpone the beginning of play until August out of concern for safety. Even then, there is no guarantee that games will be scheduled.

“Nothing may take place because of COVID-19,” she said. “We're trying to take every safety precaution we can.”

She noted that some girls and their parents have said they do not want to play under the current conditions. Teams have been chosen, but if girls drop out, the selection process might have to be repeated.

“We really don't know what we have. There are too many ifs,” Patrick said.

The purchase of equipment and uniforms has been postponed due to the uncertainty. “If we do this and can't play, we are in a mess.” she said.

Softball T-ball for four-year olds, like baseball, is scheduled to begin June 15, if possible. Teams are co-ed.

Baseball and softball both have age groups of 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12.

Kosciusko city parks have reopened, with groups limited to 20, but the popular splash pad will not be open until June 2. Playground equipment is sanitized every morning.

“We have started allowing travel teams to practice,” Ables said.