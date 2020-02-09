Orr pleased with Whippets’ effort in scrimmage

A strong defensive effort enabled Kosciusko to defeat East Webster 7-0 in a scrimmage.

“The biggest thing is that I thought our kids played with a lot of effort, and they played physically,” said first-year coach Casey Orr. “There was some sloppiness on offense we need to clean up. We turned the ball over too much. Some of that was to be expected with a new offense. It was the first time they have been on the field in almost a year. These are things that we can fix.

“Overall, we are pleased.”

The game's only score came on a 65-yard pass from Ethan Wood to Antonio Harmon.

Orr said the entire defense played well, but he specifically mentioned middle linebacker Braxton Dawson and end Ellis Armon.

“We want to continue to see our kids get better each week and we want to see them compete with a certain level of effort.”

The Whippets open the season Friday at Winona. When the teams met last year, Winona won a shootout, 38-25, a game in which both teams had more than 400 yards in offense. Wood had a big game, throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Kosciusko was unable to stop Winona quarterback An'darius Coffey, who totaled 372 yards and four TDs, running and passing. He has graduated.