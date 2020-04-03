Marin inks to play for Bulldogs of Holmes CC

Kosciusko mid-fielder Alfredo Marin on Friday inked his commitment to continue his athletic and academic careers at Holmes Community College. The senior soccer standout made his commitment official during a ceremony at the school library.

Kosciusko coach Greg Cooper has instructed Marin for the last two seasons, and while Cooper is thrilled to see his player take the next step as an athlete, he was point blank about the void that would be left for the KHS program.

“His leadership, we’re going to miss it,” Cooper said. “We’ll really going to miss the things he did on and off the field for us. He’s a delight to have, and he’s one those you wish you had a little bit longer.”

Marin played in all 16 games for the Whippets this season. He ended the year with 11 goals and 11 assists.

Marin said he has played soccer since he can remember, and the things he enjoys most about the sport are getting to meet different people and traveling. When it comes to Kosciusko soccer, a few memories stand out to him.

“I (enjoy) learning more about the sport, and getting to be a captain and winning district for the second time,” Marin said.

Marin said the decision to sign with Holmes wasn’t difficult. For starters, Holmes head coach Ousmane Coulibaly was one of Marin’s Brandon Futbol Club coaches.

“He was actually my BFC coach, and I feel more comfortable going there,” Marin said. “I know more people and people who play up there.

Cooper said Marin’s talent was apparent when the two united as player and coach during Marin’s sophomore season. Marin’s speed and agility were undebatable, but Cooper said Marin worked to refine his skills as a defender and his on-ball skills.

“When he came to us, he was a pretty good little player,” Cooper said. “He found himself starting on our defense. He was quick, he had some good speed to him, and (he) needed to fine tune some of his passing skills and a little bit of his ball handling.”

Those two skills eventually became a part of Marin’s arsenal. Because of it, he became a more versatile asset to the Whippets.

“He is a player that we’ve been able to move around,” Cooper said. “He started last year as a defender. We found him moving up to a wing this this year and (he) scored some goals for us. We needed to move him back to the midfield just for a little bit of control in our midfield. Just a really good, well-rounded player. He’s progressed into that.”

While Holmes will allow Marin to extend his soccer career, he said he’s looking forward to also beginning the road to achieving his academic goals.

“Playing for a community college and continuing my academic career, which is kinesiology,” Marin said. “One day (I’d like) to be a coach.”