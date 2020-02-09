Lady Whippets set to host Louisville on Thursday

The Kosciusko volleyball team dropped its first two matches. The Lady Whippets won the first set against Nanih Waiya 25-23, but lost the next three 25-21, 25-20, 25-11, then were defeated by Starkville 25-10, 25-3, 25-7. Starkville is a 6A school that qualified for the MHSAA playoffs a year ago.

Coach Nikki Stephenson noted improved serving and confidence. “We are growing, we are learning and we are getting better every day.”

Stephenson said Kelly Hood, Lizzie Kate Jones and Bracie Jamison have played well. Hood had 10 digs and three kills in the Nanih Waiya match. Makynlee Dickerson had 15 digs and Laura Wood three kills.

Kosciusko played McAdams Tuesday and has its first home match and first Region 4-4A match Thursday against Louisville. Other teams in the region are Yazoo City and Lanier, but Lanier is not playing volleyball this year because Jackson Public Schools are not participating in fall sports.