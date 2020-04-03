Lady Whippet standout signs with Copiah-Lincoln

Kosciusko girls' basketball coach Cory Guyton received an instant upgrade last offseason when Jakrya Young joined the Lady Whippets’ basketball program for her senior year.

The McAdams High School transfer was new to Kosciusko, but she was well-acquainted with Guyton. The second-year Kosciusko coach also coached Young during her middle-school years at McAdams.

On Thursday, Young made her commitment to play basketball at Copiah-Lincoln Community College official during a ceremony at the KHS library.

“It’s been wonderful,” Guyton said of coaching Young again. “She’s a bright young lady with a bright future ahead of her. She has blossomed into an up-and-coming player who is going to cause problems at the next level. I think she has all the tools and things to be successful at the next level, and I wish her nothing but the best.”

One of the aspects of Guyton’s coaching style that resonates with Young is his desire to see his players achieve their full capacity of talent.

“He pushes me to do better,” Young said. “He never gave up on us. He always pushed us no matter what.”

Young said her parents’ and Guyton’s impressions of Copiah-Lincoln Community College gelled with hers, which help make the decision easier.

“They have my major,” Young said. “They have a great basketball team and a great coach.”

Young plans to major in physical training.

Young led Kosciusko in scoring last season behind 16 points per game. She averaged 5.3 rebounds and two assists and two steals per contest. Young was named an 4-4A All-Region selection.

While Young’s scoring ability was apparent when she and Guyton were at McAdams, Guyton said she developed her defensive skills this season.

“She was a good addition to our team, giving us that scoring aspect, so that really helped us,” Guyton said. “And it helped some of the young ones get a chance to have development and grow. I thought that was helpful. Hopefully, the young ones will be ready to step in next year and are ready to go.”

Although she only played at Kosciusko for one season, she said there are memories she’s created with the Lady Whippets she’ll carry with her to Copiah-Lincoln.

“I’m going to miss my coach, especially, but my teammates, too,” Young said. “And my teachers. (I’m) looking forward to getting better, and getting to the next level.”

While Copiah-Lincoln is adding a talented basketball player to its roster, Guyton said the program is also getting an accomplished student.

“They’re getting someone who just has a knack for scoring,” Guyton said. “She’s a hard worker. She’s going to be a student first, her parents are going to make sure of that. She’s going to be the true definition of a student-athlete. I’m going to make sure of that, as well. Just because she’s left the program, she’s still a part of what we’ve built over the years.”