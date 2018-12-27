Kosy sweeps Leflore, falls to Leake Co.By ELTON HAYES,
Thu, 12/27/2018 - 7:50am
Leake County used an 18-point fourth quarter to grab a 69-50 boys basketball win over Kosciusko on Tuesday.
Leake County used an 18-point fourth quarter to grab a 69-50 boys basketball win over Kosciusko on Tuesday.
Ms. Darlene Kay Gilbert, 60, of Kosciusko, passed away December 24, 2018, at her residence.
For the second time in a week, McAdams swept a pair of basketball games from Eupora.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ross Hester of Nettleton, are pleased to announce the engagement of their... READ MORE