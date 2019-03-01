Central Holmes takes pair over NCA in tourney

By ROBBIE ROBERTSON,
Thu, 01/03/2019 - 7:25pm

Central Holmes girls basketball coach Niki Edwards said teams generally come off the Christmas break and struggle with shooting.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Gary Coleman Cheek, Sr.

It is with grieving hearts that the family of Gary Coleman Cheek, Sr., of Kosciusko announces... READ MORE

Dickie Wren Dawson
Linda Carol Frazier
Paul Therrell
Peggy Greer Cain
Darlene Kay Gilbert