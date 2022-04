Kosciusko seniors Parker Ryals and Ethan Wood have been named to the North team for the 3A/4A North/South All Star Baseball Game. Both pitch and play in the field for the Region 4-4A champion Whippets.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at William Carey College in Hattiesburg. North coaches are Jason Smith of West Lauderdale and Brandon Rowan of Senatobia.

The 1A/2A game will be May 31 and the 5A/6A game June 1.