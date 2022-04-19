The French Camp Panthers saw their regular season come to an end last week with a pair of losses to rival Ethel.

The Tigers took a tight 2-0 win on Tuesday and then finished off the series with a 10-3 win on Thursday.

The Panthers will return from the Easter break and play in the Class 1A playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of Division 5-1A.

Ethel 2, French Camp 0

The Tigers took advantage of three errors and took a two run-win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

The game was scoreless through five innings before Ethel scored two runs in the sixth inning without getting a hit. After a walk and an error with one out, Ethel got back-to-back walks to score the game’s first run and then scored on a passed ball for the second run.

French Camp outhit Ethel 5-2 in the cont4est. Macon Bentley, Ethan Wright, Rob Surrette, Ethan Chesser and Avery Summers each singled for French Camp.

Cody Perry started on the mound and took the loss, giving up two unearned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five.

Ethel 10, French Camp 3

The Panthers again struggled at the plate as the Tigers pulled away and took a seven-run win over the Panthers to take series on Thursday.

Each team scored one run in the first inning while eEthel scored two in the second. French Camp added a run in the third while Ethel scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the seventh. French Camp added one run in the seventh for the final margin.

Ethel outhit French Camp 8-3 in the contest. Macon Bentley was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Ethen Wright also singled and drove in a run.

Wright started on the mound and pitched five innings, giving up six runs on four hits and six walks while striking out three. Eli Winters pitched the last two innings and gave up four runs on four hits while striking out two.