The Attala County Board of Supervisors received an update from the county engineer at its recent May 16 meeting about two separate projects to repair county roads that are currently underway this week.

The first project is a reseal, part of state aid project SAP04-17, which was bid to Dickerson and Bowen at the end of 2021.

Roads designated for resealing include Attala Road 3122 from Highway 35 across Highway 43; Attala Road 2247 from Highway 43 to the industrial park; Attala Road 3034, commonly known as Sale Barn Road, running from Highway 35 to Highway 43; Attala Road 5216, commonly known as Knox Crossing Road, running from Highway 12 to Highway 14 and crossing the Yockanookany River; Attala Road 4167 from Highway 14 North to Highway 12 in McAdams; and Attala Road 5053, otherwise known as Lower Crossing Road, from the city limits of Ethel to Highway 14.

“(Dickerson and Bowen) is starting this morning,” County Engineer Christian Gardner informed the board Monday morning. “They are up on Carmack Road starting. I think they are going to move through this project fairly fast. They have rented a milling machine to help dig out their base repairs. Long story short, it just makes a really quick process of it rather than using a backhoe or a trackhoe to dig out holes. Their plan right now is to go down the road and do all the dugouts, and instead of moving to another road, they are just going to back up to the beginning, do all the leveling, and then move onto another road. I still think y’all will see them pretty quickly scattered around the county.”

The other project is to repair Attala Road 3024, also known as Sugar Creek Road.

“They moved in on Sugar Creek Road, and when they did, they came in hard,” County Engineer Christian Gardner informed the board. “About all that is left of it is to put up signs and stripe the road, so that job is really close to being complete.”