The French Camp track team recently participated in the Class 1A state meet at Pearl and came away with several individual state champions.

French Camp won the girls 4x800-meter relay while Taylor Benoit, Lucy Littlejohn, Olivia Gundy, and Jasmine Bonty all brought home individual state championships.

Here’s a rundown of French Camp runners who placed in the state meet:

• In the boys 800-meter run, Silas Hodge finished seventh with a time of 2:15.20.

• In the boys 1,600-meter run, Jesse Jones was sixth with a time of 5:29.59.

• In the boys 3,200-meter run, Jones finished third with a time of 11:26.74 while Ayden Watkins was fifth with a time of 12 flat.

• In the boys 4x800-meter relays, French Camp was fourth with a time of 9:34.97.

• In the girls 400-meter dash, Taylor Benoit was fourth with a time of 1:03.90.

• In the girls 800-meter runs, French Camp had three places, as Benoit won the state championship with a time of

2:30.17 while Lucy Littlejohn

was third with a time of 2:33.59 while Averie Jane Gundy was fourth with a time of 2:47.66.

• In the girls 1,600-meter finals, Littlejohn won the state championship with a time of 5:39.01 while Averie Jane Gundy was third with a time of 6:06.55.

• In the girls 3,200-meter run, Littlejohn also brought home the title with a time of 12:39.91 while Kelsey Bridges was third with a time of 14:04.41.

• In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Maddi Davis was fourth with a time of 19:50 while Olivia Gundy was seventh with a time of 20:30.

• In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Davis was third with a time of 51.43 while Gundy was fourth with a time of 53.05.

• In the girls 4x400-meter relay, French Camp was second with a time fo 4:29.98.

• In the girls 4x800-meter relay, French Camp won the title with a time of 10:42.80.

• In the girls high jump, Olivia Gundy was second with a jump of 4 feet, 8 inches.

• In the girls triple jump, Gundy brought home the title with a jump of 32 feet, 9.75 inches. Maddi Davis was seventh with a jump of 29 feet, 6.5 inches.

• In the girls discus, Jasmine Bonty won the title with a throw of 105 feet, 4 inches.

• In the girls shot put, Bonty was third with a throw of 32 feet, 3 inches.

French Camp tennis

French Camp had four players advance in the Class 1A and 2A state tennis tournament last week.

In singles, Grace Ann Wade made the quarterfinals in girls singles while Brennan McGlothin made the semifinals in boys singles.

In girls doubles, Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson made the semifinals.