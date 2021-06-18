The French Camp Panthers had little trouble in the first round of the Class 1A baseball playoffs.

The Panthers swept Shaw in a doubleheader on Friday, winning 22-0 and 25-0.

French Camp will advance in Class 1A playoffs and will play the winner of the Resurrection Catholic and Mount Olive series in second-round action.

French Camp 22, Shaw 0

The Panthers scored 18 runs in the first inning and cruised to a no-hit win on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

After scoring 18 in the first, French Camp added one in the second and three in the third.

French Camp had 12 hits and drew seven walks. Ethan Wright was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, while Cody Perry was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Macon Bentley was 2-for-2 and scored three runs while Ben Wright was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Logan Wright scored two runs and had two RBIs while Rob Surrette singled, walked twice and scored two runs. Ethan Chesser also scored two runs for the Panthers.

Bentley started on the mound and got the win, going two perfect innings as he struck out all six batters he faced. Collin McGary pitched one perfect inning and struck out all three batters he faced.

French Camp 25, Shaw 0

The Panthers needed just two innings in the second game of a doubleheader as they took a run-rule win to sweep the series.

The Panthers scored a whopping 23 runs in the first inning and then two in the second.

French Camp had 14 hits in the contest and drew seven walks. Macon Bentley was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs while Carson Philyaw was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Logan Wright was 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Noah Dew was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Avery Summers had a home run, walked twice, scored three runs, and had two RBIs. Ethan Chesser doubled and drove in two runs while Nick Long, Ethan Wright, and Cody Perry each doubled and scored two runs.