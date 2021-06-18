The French Camp baseball team ran into a buzz saw from Pascagoula this past week.

French Camp was swept by Resurrection Catholic last week and only had two hits in two games, losing 10-0 on Friday and 12-0 on Saturday.

French Camp finishes the season with a 10-11 record.

Resurrection Catholic 10, French Camp 0

The Panthers didn’t have a hit after the long bus ride to the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Friday.

Resurrection scored one in the first and four in the second to go up 5-0. After two scoreless innings, Resurrection scored one in the fifth and four in the sixth to take the run-rule win.

The Panthers didn’t have a hit and the only base runner was Avery Summers, who got hit by a pitch.

Macon Bentley started on the mound and pitched five innings, giving up six runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three. Eli Winters pitched the last 2/3 of an inning and gave up four unearned runs on one hit and one walk.

Resurrection Catholic 12, French Camp 0

The Panthers managed only two hits as the Eagles finished strong to take the series win on Saturday.

Resurrection scored three in the first and one in the third and led 4-0 after four innings. But the Eagles finished with four in the fifth and sixth innings.

Resurrection outhit French Camp 9-2 in the contest. Macon Bentley and Cody Perry each doubled for French Camp.

Perry started on the mound and pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on six hits and eight walks while striking out three. Carson Philyaw pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up four unearned runs on three hits and two walks.